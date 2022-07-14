Tessa Huelskoetter Wins Little Miss Jersey County Pageant
JERSEYVILLE - Tessa Huelskoetter was crowned the 2022 Little Miss Jersey County on Wednesday night at the Jersey County Fair.
The other Little Miss winners were:
Little Miss 1st Runner Up - Hattie Mae Kadell
Little Miss 2nd Runner Up - Lola Yoder
Little Miss 3rd Runner Up - Carly Ringhausen
Little Miss 4th Runner Up - Jane Abbey
People's Choice - Nora Hagen
Huelskoetter said there was a lot of hard work and preparation that went into competing as Little Miss.
For others who consider competing in the Little Miss competitions, Tessa said, "You should not be scared at all. It is so much fun."
"I worked hard on practicing with my babysitter, and she made it really fun," Tess said.
Tessa was overjoyed at capturing first, but said as she walks away from the pageant: "I am going to ride rides and enjoy the fair!"
Randy Manning also contributed to this story.
