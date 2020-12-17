LAS VEGAS - Tesoros Trading Co. from Las Vegas, NV is recalling certain codes of frozen “Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled "Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame” were sold at Trader Joe’s retail stores only in the Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Utah regions. All affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

The product comes in a 16-ounce plastic package and is stamped on the back bottom portion of the package with lots:

22LA102 M

or

22LA102 N

or

22LA102 P

The company has removed the affected lots from distribution as the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 16-ounce packages of "Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame" with the affected codes are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (702)706-5263 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. PST.

