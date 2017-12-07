SPRINGFIELD - Mr. Terry M. Buhs, Chariman of the Board of Wegman Electric Company, an electrical contracting firm established in 1938 based out of East Alton, Illinois, was recently elected Governor of the Illinois Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) at its annual meeting recently held in Chicago, Illinois.

Mr. Buhs served as the Interim Governor in 2017 and the Association President from 2014- 2017. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors representing the Alton-Wood River Division of the Illinois Chapter since November 2005. Prior to that, he served as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Alton-Wood River Division of the Association. Mr. Buhs also serves as a Trustee on the Consolidated Construction Safety Fund.

For over 70 years, Wegman Electric Company has provided diverse and personalized electrical construction and maintenance service in the industrial, commercial, institutional and municipal fields. Headquartered in East Alton, Illinois, Wegman is regarded as the Metro-East's premier electrical contractor, with an award-winning safety record that would make anyone proud.

The Illinois Chapter NECA is a trade association which represents electrical construction contractors who employ more 2,500 electricians throughout the eight-Division Downstate Illinois area. The Association serves the interests of the electrical contracting industry, including the promotion of safer, more efficient and more economical electrical installations of all kinds.

