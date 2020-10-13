CARROLLTON - Another long-term law enforcement officer with a long career and love of the profession has retired.

Terry Gross is one of the longest-ever serving Carrollton Police officers and recently concluded his career after 38 years of service. Gross retired as the Carrollton Police chief and worked his way from his first job as an officer.

Officer Mike McCartney is the present acting assistant chief for Carrollton until a new chief is named.

Gross extended a heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported him over the years.

"I am a blessed man to have so many wish me well on my retirement, " the retired chief said. "Having worked a job I loved for the last 38 years, walking away is hard. This outpouring of support has made it easier."

