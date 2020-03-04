CLASS 2A SECTIONAL AT SHELBYVILLE - SEMIFINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, MARSHALL 37: Brett Terry led Marquette with 17 points, while Spencer Cox added 12 and Iggy McGee added eight as the Explorers advanced to its third consecutive Sweet Sixteen with a win over Marshall in the first semifinal of the Shelbyville sectional.

Marquette used its trademark defense to help build leads of 15-8 at the end of the first, and 25-17 at halftime. The Lions came to within 39-34 with 3:38 left in regulation, but a 9-1 Explorer run put the game away for Marquette.

Daniel Tingley led Marshall with 10 points, while Jadon Wallace scored nine points and Jesse Burdick added eight.

The Explorers are now 26-6 and advance to Friday night's final against the winner of the second semifinal between Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Teutopolis, which will be played tonight, in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Lions were eliminated with a 24-7 mark.

