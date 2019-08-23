COLLINSVILLE – An Illinois State Police officer suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot during the execution of a search warrant in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 23.

The state police officer was transported from the scene to a regional hospital. At 5:26 a.m., during the execution of the search warrant, there was an exchange of gunfire at the residence and the Trooper was struck, ISP officials said. The Trooper is 33 years old and is a 10-year veteran of the ISP.

ISP reports this an open and ongoing investigation with an active scene. Additional information will be available at a later time.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.