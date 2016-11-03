JERSEYVILLE – Tennis standouts Hailea Tepen, Anne Snyders and Ashton Tewell are the Steve Medford/Edward Jones Athletes of the Month.

The three girls were congratulated with their awards at a recent ceremony at the school with Edward Jones agent Steve Medford. Jersey Community High School selects the athletes for the honor.

Medford said the three were selected as the October Athletes of the Month because they were all standouts this past month in tennis, qualifying for the IHSA State Tournament.

Tepen qualified in singles, while Snyders and Tewell combined to qualify in doubles.

Snyders said she couldn’t be happier with how her career concluded going to state and placing second in the sectional. She said she was honored at the Edward Jones selection.

“It was better than I could have imagined, winning the Mississippi Valley Conference team title and qualifying for state.”

Snyders is considering a future accounting career. She said the good thing about tennis is it is something she can play the rest of her life.

Tewell echoed Snyder that she was “very honored” to be an Athlete of the Month.

“I am very happy I was able to go to state against as a senior,” she said. “I was able to qualify for state over three years in tennis. Winning the conference was also an awesome feeling.”

Tepen said she was also proud to be an Edward Jones Athlete of the Month in Jersey.

She said considering she just started playing tennis two years ago, she felt fortunate to qualify for state.

“Ashton and Coach (Stote) Reeder pushed me to come out for tennis,” she said. “I played volleyball my first two years. I am glad Coach Reeder believed in me. I wouldn’t have made it to state without Coach Reeder and my teammates.”

Tepen said one of the highlights for the season was when teammates came rushing out to the court when they won the MVC title.

“It was such a happy moment,” Tepen said.

