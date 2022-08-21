EDWARDSVILLE - Senior tennis player Chloe Koons is emerging as one of the best girls tennis players in the St. Louis area and is one of the top players on a very talented Edwardsville High team as fall practice began last week.

Koons won 35 matches last season en route to a sectional championship in 2021, and feels confident in having a big season as practice began.

"I think things are going really well," Koons said in an interview conducted during a practice session last week. "I feel really good and everything's smooth." Chloe is an iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of the Month For EHS.

Koons has some big expectations going into the 2022 season as a senior.

"Well, I'm definitely hoping to go to state this year, for sure," Koons said. "Like win sectionals, then go to state. I want to make it the furthest, like, anyone from EHS. I think that's my goal."

Koons took a break during the summer and it helped refresh and reenergized her for tennis this fall.

"Summer went really well," Koons said. "I feel like I took a break from tennis, but coming back, I think I feel really refreshed and I think that helped me more, actually."

Koons described her style of game as a grinder, but is trying to focus more on the attack and being more aggressive.

"I think more, right now, I feel like a grinder," Koons said. "but I'm trying to become more of like an attacker, finishing my own points and not waiting on my opponent to miss balls. Just like, I guess, a strong line, not making my own errors," she said with a laugh.

Koons is considered one of the top players in the area and feels she's ready for any and all challenges that might be thrown her way.

"Yeah, I'm ready, for sure," Koons said with another laugh. "I'm always looking forward to play really good players."

Outside of going to the state finals in northwest suburban Chicago in October, Koons has some simple goals she would like to achieve as well.

"I don't know," Koons said with a smile. "Always getting better, playing better than last season. I think right now, I'm working more on, like, the mental part of tennis and not so much like on technical. So, becoming more mentally tough."

Needless to say, Koons is very happy to be back playing for the Tigers and being amongst her teammates and friends.

"It's great to see everyone, too," Koons said. "It's like more tennis friends. They make it a lot better, it makes me feel like I want to come and wake up like about 6 a.m. every morning," she said with a laugh.

