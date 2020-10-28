ROXANA - Roxana High School senior tennis player Stephanie Kamp is the perfect mix of a standout student-athlete. She has been constantly recognized for her academic gifts and also was a star tennis player and in spring, plays softball for the Shells.

Kamp is recognized as the Riverbender.com October Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Kamp is a National Honor Society Member, a High Honor Roll student, and has received a Presidential Award for Academic Excellence.

Stephanie said her mom and dad - Richard and Penie Kamp - have never missed a tennis match or softball game.

"They come to every match that they can and are my very biggest fans," she said. "I am so thankful for how they have supported me throughout my tennis career."

She said the three coaches she has had in high school - Coach Katheriner, Coach Stahlhut, and Coach Plocher, especially Coach Zack Plocher - for what they have meant to her tennis career.

"My tennis game grew exponentially this season under Coach Plocher," she said. "I would also like to thank the athletics department at Roxana that has always given me recognition for athletic achievements and that has pushed me to work harder for myself and for the team.

"Most importantly, I would like to thank my teammates that I’ve had over the past three years. They have always made coming to practice something that I look forward to, even on the hard days. They are the ones that have truly pushed me to be the player that I am now, and I am more grateful for them than they know."

Major high school tennis accomplishments for Kamp were:

2019 Doubles Conference Champion

2020 Singles Conference Champion

She says she has been playing tennis since her sophomore year and "I love everything about it."

"Whether I'm practicing my serves or trying to perfect my strokes, I am always having a good time," she said. "What I love most is always working toward new goals that will improve my game."

She said what she enjoys most is spending time with family and friends.

"Playing high school sports has been hugely important to molding me into who I am today," Stephanie said. "Sports are how I’ve met many of my amazing friends, kept active, and expressed myself. Also, sports have built up confidence in me but also kept me humbled. I am so appreciative to have had the opportunity to be on the teams that I have been on."

Stephanie said she wants to continue her tennis career in college.

"I am still undecided on where I will be attending college," she said.

