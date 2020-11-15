JERSEYVILLE - Lily Ingram of Jersey Community High School recently concluded her junior year on the Panthers' tennis team in a sport and squad she cherishes. Lily won second place in conference play and she and her doubles partner, Michelle Maag, became the first girls' sectional tennis champion in over 40 years at Jersey Community High School.

For her strong achievements with Jersey Community High School's girls' tennis team in October, Lily Ingram is the November Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Lily has been a girls tennis participant for Jersey schools since she was in sixth-grade.

"I love how our team and everyone involved is like a family, which makes it much more fun to play," Lily said. "My high school career and involvement in sports has brought me closer to my friends and family and it has given me more confidence in everything that I do.

"I would like to thank my coach, Dan Diamond, and Pat Coyle for cheering and helping me to become a better player throughout the season. "I would also like to thank my parents, my sister, my grandparents, and all my other relatives for always believing in me and cheering me on at all of my matches."

Lily is much more than just an athlete, she participates in musicals every year and last year was one of the leads, Kim, in the musical, "Bye Bye Birdie."

"I really love to sing in my spare time so I’ll do the County Fair talent show and the variety show that my school holds," she said.

Lily is an outstanding student and received the Focus Student of the Week for her U.S. History class.

Tennis is the lone sport for Lily Ingram.

The Jersey tennis star said she would love to play tennis in college.

"I have not yet decided where I want to go to college," she said. "I would like to major in a science field to become an ultrasound technician and I want to minor in music."

