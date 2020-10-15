ALTON – Senior Paige A. Rockholm has been exceptional on and off the tennis court. One of Paige's top high school achievements was being named all-conference third team as well as academic all-conference her junior year.

As a star athlete and student, Paige A. Rockholm has been selected as the Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

Paige’s four years of tennis have been a time where she has created bonds stronger than anywhere else. Her teammates have helped her motivate her mindset and keep her spirits high during matches. Paige had this to say about some of the others who’ve helped aid her success in tennis.

“I would like to thank my parents, Erik and Carrie Rockholm, for pushing me to do my best, always. They never give up on me and they give me the confidence I need. They never have any doubts that I won’t do great. They always know that I will succeed. I would also like to thank my head coach, Jesse Macias, for helping and training my tennis skills. He always knows that I will do my best no matter what. Without a doubt, I would like to thank my assistant coaches, Linda, and Steven Munie. She always made me smile and made practice fun…Mr. Munie would do the same.”

It is with the help of all these people along the way that Paige has been able to succeed. When she’s not on the court or studying, Paige likes to spend time with family and friends.

Believing that her high school experience overall has made her a better person she said, “It has made me realize my worth in the world and that I can do anything that I set my mind to. Tennis has taught me to always be positive and compliment others. It has also helped me be more organized and productive for school.”

With tennis brushing up her organizational skills it is no wonder she joined the student council, Paige has been a member for all four years of high school and has even been initiated into the National Honor Society this year.

While Paige does not want to pursue tennis further in college; she has set her sights on continuing academics at the University of Missouri with a major in nursing.

