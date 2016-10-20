EDWARDSVILLE - Since third grade, Edwardsville seniors Mackenzie Cadagin and Maria Mezo have been together as a doubles combination on the tennis court.

This weekend, their Edwardsville tennis legacy together will end in the IHSA Class 2 State Tourney. For the girls, both seniors, this is an exciting time being able to go to state once again.

Mezo said the goal for both her and her partner at state is simple: “To have fun.”

“It is really exciting to make it again this year,” she said Wednesday. “It was a lot harder to make it to state this year than last year. It is great to qualify as a senior.”

Cadagin said she was really excited about playing at state with her long-time partner.

“Maria and I have worked hard,” she said. “We want to play our best. We just had a hard sectional that was very competitive and we had to play well to qualify. We have to play well again this weekend.”

Amy Cadagin, Mackenzie’s mother, said she is proud of Mackenzie, Maria and all the EHS tennis girls for their hard work and dedication.

“Coach Dave Lipe has been a great coach,” she said. “He has taught the kids since probably third grade. For her to have such a wonderful varsity career and play high school tennis as a freshman and go to state her junior and senior years means a lot. It also means a lot to have played with all the girls she has played with for four years.

"They have been great role models and mentors. The parents and coaches have also been wonderful with the tennis program. It has been a great experience.

Amy said Coach Lipe and all the EHS tennis coaches do an amazing job of developing the girls at an early age, getting them involved and having an opportunity to play high-level tennis.

Mackenzie's father, Tim Cadagin, said the state appearance means a lot because the girls have been partners for years. He said he couldn’t wait to see his daughter and Maria, and all the girls play at state.

Tim echoed his wife’s sentiments about Coach Lipe and the EHS tennis program, that it is top-notch. He said he was thankful that his daughter had the opportunity to participate in the program all these years.

