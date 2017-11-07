GODFEY - The Freer Auto Body in Godfrey Cookies and Cocoa for Community Christmas has grown each year in popularity and helpfulness for the United Way program throughout the past decade.

The Freer family will mark its 10th anniversary of the annual Cookies and Cocoa on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the auto body shop on Alby in Godfrey. The gathering will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. that day.

“We make Community Christmas happen,” Margaret Freer of Freer Auto Body said. “With the items donated from this and the over $40,000 Taylor and Lily raised and donated from their Christmas in July …..the area needy should have a blessed Christmas.”

Margaret Freer added: “We often times stretch our generosity to the max but we are very grateful for the community enabling our generosity. We challenge other local businesses to step up and give. You cannot continue to take from a community without giving back.”

The Freer family reminded that the United Way Community Christmas boxes are around town and urged people to contribute here during the holiday season.

