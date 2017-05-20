BETHALTO - For the fifth year in a row, 10 individuals will see how many tacos they can eat in four minutes, or who can eat 10 first.

The annual T Mo's Taco Eating Competition awards $200 to whoever wins, but the most fun can be spent enjoying the contest and all its theatrics. People dress with furs, face paint and other intimidating costumes to "psyche out" their opponents. One of the event organizers, Jordon Meyers, said this year will feature even more theatrics with possible song and dance atop the other acts of showmanship involved. Contestants already enter the stage to their own previously-picked theme songs - much in the style of professional wrestlers.

Article continues after sponsor message

As always, the contest will take place during the Bethalto Jaycees Country Fair in the Bethalto City Park. It will begin at noon on Saturday, May 20. Door prizes and other giveaways will also take place during the contest, courtesy of its sponsors.

While it costs to enter the contest, it is free to observe. Meyers said the 10 open slots have already been filled anyway.

T Mo's Tacos is a food concession trailer specializing in fundraisers, fairs and special events, and it is owned and operated by Todd and Michelle Morales and their family. According to its Facebook page, T Mo's tacos offers authentic Mexican food, including tacos and quesadillas as well as nachos, fried pies, funnel stix, twisted taters and Shake-Ups made with real fruit.