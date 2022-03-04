ALTON - Ten individuals were recognized at the Annual Black Honor Awards at the Living Word Church in Alton. Bishop Jessie Prather is the senior pastor.

Honored were Elder Walter Washington, Monique Flulks, Evangelist La Trecia Brown, Marcus Mickles, Amy Connor, Larry Lee, Alton First Lady Sheila Goins, Alton Mayor David Goins, Lovie Ward, and Elder Dreyfus Harris.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We just celebrated the second year of the awards and this celebration was a huge success with the help of God,” event organizer Tameter Ward said. “We were blessed to give out awards to 10 different wonderful, amazing individuals.

“I loved every bit about this celebration on this day because showing love is what I love to do.”

Tameter said it is always better to give than receive and that is how she was brought up.

“I am always proud to give back,” she said. “I also want to make people feel good about themselves.”

More like this: