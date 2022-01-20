ALTON - Temperatures are predicted to be down to a low of 6 degrees Thursday night with a below zero wind chill and The Overnight Warming Center In Alton is activating at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The location is at the Deliverance Temple Church at 1125 East Sixth Street in Alton.

Temperatures are projected to be a low of 15 degrees Friday evening but are predicted to rise to a high of 39 degrees on Saturday, 45 degrees and Sunday, and 51 degrees on Monday. Lows from Saturday to Monday are predicted to be 23 to 24 degrees.

"We are aware that multiple days coming up are going to be cold overnight," Chelsea Boyles a spokesperson for the Overnight Warming Center of Alton, said. "We will still continue to make the decision each morning on whether we will be open. Part of this reason is that we need to ensure that we are staffed properly.

"We are looking for more volunteers. If you know anyone interested please send them to our Facebook page to sign up to be a volunteer."

The Facebook page is:

https://www.facebook.com/OvernightWarmingCentersAlton/

