Temps crack record established last year in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – President’s Day in St. Louis will be remembered in 2017 for it being a record-breaking temperature day.
Temps eclipsed a record of 78 degrees in St. Louis this afternoon, rising to the 79-degree mark. The record of 78 degrees on this day was set last year.
For four consecutive days, temperatures have been close to record highs.
The next few days should be more of the same, a chance of rain tonight and Tuesday.
Tonight: Mid- to Upper 50s. Scattered showers and a few storms. Winds: Light and variable.
Tuesday: Low to Mid-70s. Cloudy early with a chance of rain through noon. Clouds decrease later in the day. Winds: West 3-6 mph.
Wednesday: Low 51/High 78. Near-record warmth. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.
