COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Caseyville Road between Morrison Drive and Glendale Drive in St. Clair County will be closed beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 13. The road closure is necessary to allow the city of Collinsville, in coordination with Collinsville High School, to install water lines across Caseyville Road.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

The closure is expected to conclude Sunday, Nov. 30.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

