ALTON - Drake Tire on Broadway celebrated their re-grand opening Friday with a customer appreciation day as they are re-brand the company to Telle Tires and Auto Centers.

Aaron Telle, President and CEO of Telle Tire, said the Telle family has owned the business on Broadway for three years and recently decided to re-brand. Although the name is changing, Telle assures the community that the dynamic and appeal of the business will not.

"It's definitely a shock to some residents and a concern of what's changing," Telle said. "We've been operating it the same way the last few years. The same great team is here. Today is really a thank you and to let people know about the change. Also to instill confidence that it's still the same great place that they've been coming to. It's the same people as they walk in the door, really nothing other than the name has changed."

As a fourth generation Telle, Aaron said they maintain the same values that have been established at Drake Tire.

"Drake Tire has been here since 1935 and over that course of the long history there has been three families that have owned the business," Telle said. "In 2014 the Telle family purchased it and we've been in the business since 1942. Our families values are the same. The same values that have always been here, customer service and taking care of the customers."

As the company celebrates their 75th anniversary this year, Telle said several of their employees have been with the company for over 20 years, proving the Telle commitment of treating people well.

"We had one that just retired and we sent him and his wife on an Alaskan cruise as a thank you," Telle said. "I think that shows what type of company we are. When we have people that worked here that long, it's definitely about the people. Those are the reasons we're successful. I think the key that separates us from the big guys is that we're all about relationships. It helps to build trust and confidence."

Telle Tire celebrated the re-branding of the Broadway location with food and give aways like Blues hockey tickets, the chance to win a year of free oil changes and $250 gift certificate.

For more information visit TelleTire.com.

