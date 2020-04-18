ALTON - The Illinois State Police report a 17-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a crash at Washington near Broadway on Friday afternoon in Alton.

There were three passengers injured in the crash, one was a 20-year-old East St. Louis male, a 17-year-old Belleville male, and a 17-year-old Cahokia female. The driver was a 16-year-old Alton girl.

Following a police pursuit, the 16-year-old girl lost control of the car and it hit a telephone pole and rolled multiple times. All four people in the car were ejected. The car ended up resting on its top.