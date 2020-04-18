ALTON - The Illinois State Police report a 17-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a crash at Washington near Broadway on Friday afternoon in Alton.

There were three passengers injured in the crash, one was a 20-year-old East St. Louis male, a 17-year-old Belleville male, and a 17-year-old Cahokia female. The driver was a 16-year-old Alton girl.

Following a police pursuit, the 16-year-old girl lost control of the car and it hit a telephone pole and rolled multiple times. All four people in the car were ejected. The car ended up resting on its top.

Washington Avenue near East Broadway was closed for four hours, while the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Alton Police probed the scene.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

