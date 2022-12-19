ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided a brief update today on the 14-year-old area juvenile who was shot on Friday afternoon and transported to a St. Louis Hospital.

This was the statement from Chief Ford: "One of our detectives spoke with a family member today and confirmed that he underwent surgery and is still listed as critical at a St. Louis area hospital. No other additional information can be provided at this time."

At 3:48 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a gunshot wound victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Officers and detectives arrived at the hospital and determined the gunshot wound victim to be a 14-year-old area juvenile. The juvenile was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. The juvenile is in critical condition at this time and continues to undergo ongoing medical care.

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that the shooting had taken place inside a home in the 400 block of Spring Street, Alton.

The Illinois State Police assisted in investigating the home on Spring Street. The juvenile victim and the person responsible for the shooting, who is also a juvenile, are known to each other. Alton Police Department Chief Jarrett Ford said this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Investigators continue to gather information in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

