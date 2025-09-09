MONROE COUNTY - Trevor Stawizynski pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death and was sentenced to nine years in prison plus two years of supervised release, Monroe County Circuit Clerk records show.

The sentence will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the time. He was 16 at the time of a crash on Sept. 1, 2024, when a Columbia High School teen died.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the 4100 block of Hanover Road in Columbia. Crawford Bryant, a 15-year-old Columbia High School student and soccer team member, was killed in the accident and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stawizynski, who was a minor at the time of the crash, had DUI charges dismissed but pleaded guilty to the more serious charge related to the fatal accident.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb prosecuted the case.

