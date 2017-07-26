ROODHOUSE - The Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a two-unit crash with a fatality which occurred at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, on Roodhouse Blacktop at County Road 1550E, approximately two miles east of Roodhouse.

Illinois State Police said Unit One, a 2002 Pontiac passenger car, with a juvenile driver and three juvenile passengers, was southbound on 1550E coming to the intersection of Roodhouse Blacktop and 1550E. Unit Two, a 2006 Dodge Pick-Up Truck, was driven by a 35-year-old male driver from Manchester.

Illinois State Police said Unit One was westbound on Roodhouse Blacktop. Unit One failed to yield to Unit Two and pulled out in front of Unit Two. Unit Two was unable to avoid Unit One and struck the vehicle on the driver side.

The driver of Unit One was pronounced deceased on scene by the Greene County Coroner. Two of the passengers of Unit One were airlifted to St. John's Hospital and the third passenger of Unit One was taken to St. John’s Hospital by ambulance.

Roodhouse Blacktop was shut down for approximately three hours. Other agencies on scene were Life Flight Medical Helicopter Service, Roodhouse Fire and Ambulance, Roodhouse Police Department, White Hall Police Department, and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

