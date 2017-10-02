EDWARDSVILLE - A 19-year-old Edwardsville man died Sunday morning after striking a tree and overturning the car in the 7400 block of Marine Road in Edwardsville, or what is Illinois Route 143, Edwardsville Lt. Charles Kohlberg said Monday.

Lt. Kohlberg said the Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced Shane Ellinger, 19, dead at the scene of the crash. The Edwardsville Police Department and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the fatal crash, Kohlberg said.

“We received a call from a passing motorist who observed the overturned vehicle in the 7400 block of Marine Road at 7:17 a.m. Sunday,” Kohlberg said. “Edwardsville Police officers and the Edwardsville Fire Department responded and requested the coroner’s office to come to the scene after it was determined the person in the single-vehicle crash was deceased.

"He was driving a 1997 Dodge Minivan and he was the only occupant in the vehicle. It appears he was driving eastbound in the 7400 block of Marine Road and he crossed over the westbound lane in the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.”

Kohlberg said these types of incidents are always tragic and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

