EDWARDSVILLE - The 2019 Mud Mountain race at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville featured some strong team competitions.

In the team categories, the first-ever corporate sponsorship winner was Integrity Spine and Joint of Troy, who’s team of Ben Walter, Jarod Willis, Drake Bleier, Caleb Bagwell, and Ethan Dudley combined for 118 points, finishing ahead of second-place Stassi Chiropractic and Wellness Center and Al’s Transmission, who tied for second with 137 points. In the men’s team race, the Edwardsville Elite Eight, with Prenzler, Mazar, Shaw, Todd Baxter, Sam McCormick, Dustin Davis and Derek Burge-Beckley scoring 42 points, with the WAAA team coming in second with 62 points, and Race Invaders 2: Electric Boogaloo third with 79 points.

The women’s team event was won by the Elite Eight Women, with Julianna Determan, Savannah Brannan, Melissa Spencer, Rachel Schoenecker and Lizzy Lynn combining for 250 points. Abby’s Peasants came in second with 266 points, and the SIUE Women’s Alumni Team 1 was third with 505 points.

Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City and Julianna Determan of Edwardsville were the individual winners at the 24th annual Mud Mountain 5K run.

A total of over 250 runners participated in the fund-raiser for the Edwardsville High School cross-country and track teams, which has gained widespread community support since its inception in 1995 and has become one of the most anticipated, and fun, events of the summer running season.

