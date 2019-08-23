ALTON - Cast your line in the Mississippi River and test your catfishing skills during the Sept. 14 inaugural Alton Catfish Classic Tournament. Land the big one and win a guaranteed $15,000 first place prize.

Tournament organizers are still accepting entries for the contest. Teams can consist of up to three people with the boat captain age 18 or older. Entry fees are $250 per team and includes tournament T Shirts for all team members, the Captain’s Dinner at Argosy Casino Alton on Friday, Sept. 13, and entry in the Alton Catfish Classic and Big Fish tournaments. Registration will end seven days prior to the opening of the tournament. The tournament field is capped at 100 boats. To enter, go to: www.altoncatfishclassic.com

Anglers will take part in a public weigh in of all fish caught during the tournament starting at 4 p.m. Trophies and prizes will be awarded at 5:30 p.m. on the Alton Riverfront during the annual Alton Expo. The tournament features a three fish limit and can include Blue Cat, Channel Cat and Flathead fish. Ten prizes will be awarded based on fish weight. Prize amounts range from a $15,000 first place pay out to $500 for a 10th place pay out. There is a $1,000 Big Fish prize.

The tournament is sponsored by Simmons Hanly Conroy, Bluff City Outdoors, First National Bank (FNB) and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

