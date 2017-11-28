GLEN CARBON - Team Med Global is proud to unveil their all-new Executive MSP Program, a customizable, six-month intensive career and success development program. This first-of-its-kind program is the only pathway to career excellence for Medical Staff Services Professionals (MSPs), helping them advance toward the Executive MSP level.

Team Med Global’s Executive MSP program positions MSPs to be influential in all areas of their career and sharpens the critical skills they need in order to lead effectively.

As the industry’s leading resource for career success, Team Med Global has noticed the need for the Executive MSP program. Approximately 26 percent of staff MSPs have adequate opportunities for career growth, and only 50 percent of management MSPs have appropriate opportunities to pursue professional development.

“As the work of the MSP becomes continuously more complex, the scope of knowledge and skills needed to succeed has also increased,” said Donna Goestenkors, CPMSM and president of Team Med Global. “Our Executive MSP program helps reflect the expertise that MSPs already possess and helps them stand apart from the crowd.”

Those who want to further their career and who possess traits of an effective leader, including enthusiasm, self-confidence, collaboration, emotional intelligence, a strong intuition, persistence, and more are encouraged to enroll in the program.

Applications for enrollment to the Executive MSP Program will begin in January 2018.

Goestenkors is a full-time healthcare consultant, speaker, author, educator, and mentor with more than 41 years of experience and knowledge in the Medical Staff Services industry. The former president of the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS), Goestenkors is a NAMSS Certification Instructor and continues to contribute to her profession by serving as a content expert in the development of industry education products and resources. She is passionate about helping MSPs perform at their exceptional best and takes great pride in mentoring many colleagues in the area of MSP career development.

Team Med Global is a healthcare consulting firm that introduces new ideas, pushes innovation, and keeps promoting the work of MSPs. The company solves an organization’s problems with creative and customized solutions while remaining respectful of the organization’s company culture. Team Med Global includes a team of professional collaborators that represent more than 15 diverse industries, which have direct impact on the Medical Staff Services profession nationwide.

To learn more about Team Med Global or the Executive MSP program, please call (618) 830-0057 or visit www.teammedglobal.com.

