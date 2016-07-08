BETHALTO - If you or your child wishes to be a part of one of the best youth baseball organizations in the state of Illinois, join us at the 2017 tryout, which is being held at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday, July 16, 2016 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

7U 8AM-9AM Field #4

8U 9AM-10AM Field #3

9U 10AM-11AM Field #4

10U 11AM-12PM Field #3

11U 12PM-1PM Field #5

12U 1PM-2PM Field #5

13U 2PM-4PM Field #5

In 2016, Team Illini fielded a team in each of the divisions between 7U and 12U finishing a combined 95-13 in SWIBL play. The coaches are all baseball educated and teach sportsmanship, baseball fundamentals, teamwork and other life skills the kids will take with them to adulthood. Each child participating at the tryout will receive a free evaluation by the Team Illini coaching staff on the day of the tryout.

Please visit teamillinibaseball.com and register your child if you are interested in the tryout. The tryout is divided by age group with each team having a one hour session. Players are free to tryout for more than one team and are urged to contact the particular team through registration if the date or time does not work for your schedule. There are spots available on every team. Don’t think you child isn’t good enough. Sign up and come get the free talent evaluation.

