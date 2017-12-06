GODFREY - Team Hope Depot will be working with Purple Heart Homes and Scott Credit Union this Saturday to help make improvements on the home of a local Godfrey veteran.

Sarah Meyer with Team Depot said about 30 volunteers from Home Depot and Scott Credit Union will be helping to make some general improvements like replacing handrails, storm doors and bathroom fixtures.

"We're painting the whole inside of the house, redoing parts in the bathroom, we're going to be replacing the flooring and lights," Meyer said. "He has no idea we're doing all of this. He thinks we're just painting the home."

Team Depot usually does about one project like this a month. By helping to install wheelchair ramps or handrails on stairs, Team Depot focuses their project on those who aren't capable of making improvements themselves.

"We typical try to gear our projects towards veterans," Meyer said. "That's a big thing for Home Depot, is to try and support our veterans. Especially ones that are elderly and can't do projects like these themselves."

