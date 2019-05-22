GODFREY – The Swarovski Waterschool USA program at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) is looking for fifth through eighth-grade teachers (formal and non-formal educators) who want to educate their students about water and river systems, engage them in a community action project, and connect them to their global peers.

Participating teachers will attend one of three free one-day teacher workshops and receive funding for their classes to attend field trips, participate in stewardship activities and on-the-water experiences, and connect their students with their worldwide peers.

“Over the last few months, following the launch of the Swarovski Waterschool documentary now available on Netflix, the program has gained a lot of momentum,” said NGRREC Waterschool USA Coordinator Natalie Marioni. “Classes are becoming more and more engaged and we’ve been able to work with each one to tailor the program to best suit their water-education goals. We’re excited to bring more educators into the program in the hopes of making a greater impact on watershed improvements and protection through an energized community of students.”

Workshop dates include:

Friday, July 12: East St. Louis Higher Education Center, East St. Louis, Illinois

Monday, July 15: NGRREC Field Station, East Alton, Illinois

Tuesday, July 16: NGRREC Field Station, East Alton, Illinois

All formal and non-formal educators from Illinois and Missouri who can commit to leading students in a community engagement project are welcome to register. Teams of educators from the same school are encouraged to attend.

After attending one of the workshops, teachers will receive a free educator tool-kit, learning materials aligned to Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards, and other benefits such as professional development hours and access to funding and logistical support for stewardship projects and field trips, like bus and substitute teacher reimbursements.

“We are also offering an optional educator canoe trip on the Missouri River on July 17 or 18,” Marioni said. “This will allow educators to experience one of the free field trip offerings through our Swarovski Waterschool program.”

Educators can register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SWSWorkshops2019. The registration deadline June 28. For more information, contact Marioni at nmarioni@lc.edu.

Swarovski Waterschool

Founded in 2000 and situated in seven countries within watershed areas of the Danube, Ganges, Yangtze, Nile, Amazon, Chao Praya and Mississippi rivers, the Swarovski Waterschool program has taught more than 500,000 children, using nearly 10,000 specially trained teachers at more than 2,400 public schools. The program offers an educational learning experience revolving around the topic of water, targeting children typically aged 8 to 18. Improving access to safe, reliable water and adequate sanitation at schools are additional key areas which are integrated in the framework. Through the Swarovski Waterschool program, students develop a lifelong passion for the subject, making them ideal ambassadors to influence entire families and their communities. For more information, visit

www.swarovskiwaterschool.com.

