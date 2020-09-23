Sacramento, CA: Tea Party Express, the nation's largest Tea Party political action committee, is pleased to announce its endorsement of incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis for reelection in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tea Party Express Co-Founder and Chief Strategist Sal Russo said, “The American people are sick and tired of Washington insiders and career politicians for whom public service is an afterthought. Too often, our elected leaders sacrifice integrity and principle on the altar of political expediency and forget why their constituents elected them in the first place. But Congressman Rodney Davis has dedicated his entire career to serving the people of central and southern Illinois. We need more principled conservative leaders like him in Congress fighting to get our country back on track.

“As an aide to former Rep. John Shimkus, Congressman Davis helped constituents and local leaders break through the federal government’s red tape and keep important local projects moving. In his eight years as a member of Congress, he has led efforts to reform government and protect taxpayers, including passing stricter controls on Congressional office budgets and voting for the historic 2017 tax cuts. Congressman Davis knows that Washington’s out-of-control spending and mounting federal debt threaten American prosperity, and he has worked tirelessly to bring government under control so that our economy can thrive.

“While small businesses are closing and working families are feeling the financial squeeze due to COVID-19, the left continues to clamor for wasteful government programs and job-killing taxes and regulations that history has shown only stifle economic growth. That’s the Democrats’ answer to every problem: more big government and higher taxes. But by getting government out of the way of job creators and workers alike, President Trump and Congressional conservatives gave us robust economic growth and historically low unemployment. The choice is clear: the big government and anemic economy favored by Betsy Londrigan and Nancy Pelosi, or the pro-growth policies of conservatives like Congressman Davis that will lead to greater prosperity and freedom," Russo concluded.

More like this: