TCC Collinsville Verizon donates activity boxes to St. John's Community Care
COLLINSVILLE - TCC Collinsville Verizon retailer recently donated activity boxes to St. John’s Community Care.
Nancy Berry, executive director of St. John’s Community Care said, “The participants in our Adult Day program will certainly enjoy the craft supplies, puzzle books, and games.”
TCC Collinsville a Verizon Retailer store team Josh Langford, Derek Czerwonka and Austin Jones host quarterly donation campaigns that support a variety of community organizations.
For more details about their community service campaigns, please visit their store at 1108 Collinsville Crossing Blvd. in Collinsville. For more information about St. John’s Community Care visit their website at www.stjohnscc.org.