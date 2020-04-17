ALTON - The area's summer swimming season continues to be be put on hold while the COVID-19 crisis continues to play out across the region, nation and world, and has affected all area YMCA and Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association teams as many of the swimmers have been unable to participate in full workouts.

In the case of both the TCAY Tidalwaves and Summers Port team in both Alton and Godfrey, the postponement until at least June 1 of all USA Swimming-sanctioned events has put the seasons on hold, and it couldn't had come at a worse time for them, as the Tidalwaves had won their regional meet in Elsah the week before the crisis began to hit, and were looking forward to the YMCA Nationals.

"We found out that the YMCA Nationals were canceled the week after the regional championship meet we hosted," said Tidalwaves and Sharks coach Nancy Miller. "and when we found out, I had a couple of the swimmers in tears. We were so looking forward to the championships. It's no one's fault, and we understand that, but it doesn't make it hurt any less."

The season and events being put on hold has allowed Miller to slow down somewhat and catch up on household projects, but she misses her swimmers tremendously.

"Well, I'm used to going 400 miles-per-hour," Miller said with a laugh. "I'm a teaching assistant at the Mark Twain School branch of Alton High School, and after school, I had to go right to practice. It was very much a shock to my system, and It took two weeks to adjust my body, and now, I'm doing some stuff around the house, working on projects, and my body feels much better now. However, my mind and my heart are with the kids, and it's very difficult to be away from them, developing them as swimmers. Plus I have so much fun with them, too."

Miller has kept her teams together in a 21st Century way, with both group and individual text messaging, staying in contact with her swimmers and making sure they're both keeping up with their dry-land training and their schoolwork.

"We have group chats in text messages," Miller said, "plus group and individual texts, just staying in contact with everyone and catching up with them. We're encouraging them to do their dry-land exercises, and to keep hanging in there at school, preparing them to get back into the water."

Still though, the season being put on hold until at least June, and possibly longer, has concerned Miller and her teams.

"It's all up in the air right now, and I know the kids want to have their season as well," Miller said. "It's very disconcerting."

And when both the Tidalwaves and Sharks return to the pool, Miller and the swimmers know only one way they'll return.

"I don't know what will happen, except we'll train hard and work our butts off," Miller said with a very hearty laugh. "I hope it happens sooner rather than later."

