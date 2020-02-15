SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Moory Woods led Alton with 15 points, with Camren Edwards scoring 13 points and Andrew Jones 10 in the Redbirds' loss at home to Collinsville.

The Kahoks held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, then increased it to 30-25 at halftime. Collinsville then went out to a 51-31 lead after the third quarter and went on from there to the win.

Ray'Sean Taylor again led the Kahoks with 18 points, with Cawhan Smith adding 17 points and Keydrian Jones and David Granger hitting for eight points each.

Collinsville is now 25-2, while Alton falls to 11-15. The Kahoks host Edwardsville on Tuesday and travel to Belleville West next Friday, while the Redbirds host the Tigers next Friday, then play at Taylorville on Feb. 22. All tip-off times will be 7:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

