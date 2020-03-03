BELLEVILLE - Ray’Sean Taylor scored a game-high 21 points, while Keydrian Jones had 18 as Collinsville beat Granite City 60-44 and advanced to the Regional championship game Friday.

Collinsville jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter. Collinsville pushed the lead to 33-16 at halftime. In the third quarter, Granite City wouldn’t go away and was down 39-28 going into the fourth quarter. Collinsville they put it away in the fourth quarter to advance.

Christian Jones led the Warriors with 14 points, Marcus Peppers added 13 points and Jahkeis Tippitt had five points.

The Kahoks improve to 29-3 and move on to Friday night's final against the winner of the second semifinal between the host Lancers and Belleville West. The crosstown rivals play tonight at 7 p.m., with the final also tipping off at 7 p.m. The Warriors end their season 13-17.

