Taylor & Erica's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Taylor & Erica from Jerseyville
Date Met/Started Dating: April 20, 2014
Briefly Describe First Date: After 3 months of spending every day together, he finally took me on a date to Applebees followed by a trip to the movies.
Date Married: March 5, 2019
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Cruising backroads, making the wildest plans for our future, planning our dream home all while raising 3 beautiful, brilliant humans. (2, 4, & 6 years old)
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Marry your best friend.