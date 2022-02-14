Taylor & Colin's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Taylor and Colin Ahlvers from Bethalto
Date Met/Started Dating: June 8, 2017
Briefly Describe First Date: We went to mission taco.
Date Married: October 8, 2018
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going to eat Chinese, watching movies, and golfing.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Make God the center of your relationship. Also always bring your wife food home if you work late!