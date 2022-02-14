Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Taylor and Colin Ahlvers from Bethalto

Date Met/Started Dating: June 8, 2017

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: We went to mission taco.

Date Married: October 8, 2018

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going to eat Chinese, watching movies, and golfing.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Make God the center of your relationship. Also always bring your wife food home if you work late!