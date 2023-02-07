Couples names: Taylor & Brandy

City: Brighton

Date met or started dating: September 6, 2019

Date married: September 23, 2023

What makes your relationship special? Taylor and I met in 2019 after both of us were getting out of really bad relationships and just starting to find ourselves again. Little did we know, we were meeting the person we would spend our life. Down the road of our relationship, Taylor ended up having stage 3 kidney cancer. It was a situation we never thought we would be in but was a time for us to be strong not as individuals but as a couple. Times were very hard financially and mentally but it showed us both that we can get through anything together!

Share a memory you have made together: Taylor and I absolutely love fishing. After bank fishing and going out in the boat with my dad year after year, we finally purchased a boat of our own. We took a trip to Table Rock Lake, took the boat out from sun up to sun down and had the best time. The lake was beautiful, the fishing was good and the time spent with my honey was the best!

