SPRINGFIELD – The Tax Foundation recently presented Illinois Department of Revenue (“IDOR”) Director Connie Beard with its 2016 Outstanding Achievement in State Tax Reform award during a celebration in Springfield. The Washington, D.C. –based nonprofit foundation selected Director Beard for the award for her exceptional work in advancing simpler, smarter tax policy. Beard is among twelve individuals from eight states honored with the award this year.

“The initiatives that Director Beard and the Illinois Department of Revenue have launched are being noticed and recognized for making a big difference in the lives of taxpayers,” said Joseph D. Henchman, Executive Vice President, Tax Foundation. “On behalf of taxpayers and the Tax Foundation, we are pleased to honor Director Beard and her Department for their outstanding achievements.”

Revenue Director Beard was honored for her efforts in improving IDOR customer service by implementing lean management techniques to streamline return processing and significantly reduce taxpayer response times. The Tax Foundation further recognized Director Beard for her work in issuing clarifying regulations in a timely manner, and for her efforts in enhancing training for agency staff.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This award is truly a testament to the hard work our staff puts in day in and day out to improve our internal processes and guide policy,” said Connie Beard, IDOR Director. “On behalf of our entire staff, I am honored to accept this award and appreciate the recognition for our continued efforts to improve the taxpayer experience.”

Nominations for the award are submitted by tax preparers and other stakeholders across the country, and reviewed by Tax Foundation staff. Prior to this year, 21 individuals from ten different states–and both political parties–had received an award, including five governors.

A complete list of the 2016 Outstanding Achievement in State Tax Reform recipients may be found here: https://taxfoundation.org/2016-outstanding-achievement-in-state-tax-reform/

To learn more about the Illinois Department of Revenue, please visit: tax.illinois.gov. Stay current on the latest from Revenue by following IDOR on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

More like this: