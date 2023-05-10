TROY - The Triad High School girl's soccer program has never really had a goalie issue during head coach Matt Bettlach's tenure.

Players graduate, and there's always another player ready to step up in net.

This season, that player was senior Tavey Duncan.

For her contributions in goal, Tavey is an Axes Physical Therapy Athlete of the Month for Triad.

After playing JV soccer for three years, she finally got the call up to the varsity squad as the team's starting goalie.

According to Bettlach, Duncan had some big shoes to fill after Kendall and Reagan Chigas, last season's goalies that split their time, graduated. Those two combined for a 25-1 record and a state title.

Article continues after sponsor message

Not only did Duncan have big shoes to fill, but extremely high expectations as well, and she was there to answer the call.

"Everything starts with the goalie doing a good job," Bettlach said. "I couldn’t be more happy with the way she has played."

“You can look at teams who may struggle, but when they have a good goalie who is not giving up rebounds and making saves like they are supposed to you can stay in games," Bettlach continued.

"When you have a good goalie, it makes your team a lot better. Excellent goal tending is a key component for any team’s success and will be huge for us as we come down to the post season with Tavey in goal," he said.

Sure, this season's record did not live up to one's of Triad's past, but finishing a grueling schedule at 11-7-3 is a fine accomplishment.

Tavey had 11 shutouts this season, nine wins and two 0-0 ties. She's been splitting time with Payton Hartmann.

Tavey has recorded 87 saves this season and logged 1,295 minutes.

The Knights earned the No. 1 seed in the post season and will host No. 6 Jerseyville in the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: