ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown Alton, which will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St. in Alton), or to order tickets by phone please call 618-465-6676. Tickets are still available, and only 350 will be sold.

For only $15.00, guests will sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Hideous Gentlemen. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu include: Italian beef and Italian sub sandwiches from The Brown Bag Bistro, smoked chili from Olive Oil Marketplace, house salad with creamy Italian dressing from Decaro's, pulled pork from Big Boys Q & Southern Soul, award-winning porter chili and Poputopia popcorn as well as a selection of organic craft beers from The Old Bakery Beer Company, white chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding from Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, smoked cheese from KP Too BBQ, plum pork flat bread from Hops House at Argosy Casino, chili from Shake Rattle and Roll Drive-In, French macaroons and quickbreads from Post Commons, sweet treats from Sherry's Snacks, white chicken chili from The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, and cold-pressed juice from CJ’s Juicery which is opening soon at 415 Ridge Street, plus house specialties from Bakers & Hale, Great Rivers Tap & Grill at the Best Western Premier, and Gatsby's Grille.

For more information on all of Alton Main Street’s projects to promote and enhance the Downtown Alton historic district, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

