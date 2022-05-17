ALTON - Over the course of her four-year career at Alton High, Taryn Wallace has been a remarkable student and athlete.

Taryn has been hard at work in her studies while also leading a cause for someone she cares about very much. For all of her work and selfless efforts, she has been selected as an Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of Month.

Recently, Taryn found out that her longtime boyfriend had been diagnosed with cancer. In order to raise money for his care, Taryn took it upon herself and worked with a local organization to print T-shirts to sell as a fund raiser for him. Over 200 T-shirts were sold in just over a month during lunches and also online, predominantly to students and staff at Alton High.

While working to raise money for her boyfriend's treatment, Taryn was able to keep her grades up and she received straight A's both semesters of her senior year while taking five honors classes, some of which had dual credit. She is a Silver Medallion recipient, which means she was in the top 8 percent of her class.

Taryn also was a four-year member of the Redbird volleyball team and also won an Academic Recognition Scholarship from Alton High. She was a recent recipient of the Alton Memorial Hospital Health Equity Scholarship, which is focused on individuals who want to focus their studies in majors in Health Care at the college level.

Taryn will attend Lewis & Clark Community College in the fall and plans to major in Pre-Pharmacy with the intention of completing her studies at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville to major in Pharmacy. Her goal is to work as a pharmacist in a hospital environment.

