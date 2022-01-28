Our Love Story:

The Couple: Tara & Nicholas Thompson from Cottage Hills

Date Met/Started Dating: October 12, 2018

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: All I can say is that we danced and danced

Date Married: December 14, 2019

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We can have fun doing anything..but we enjoy our grandkids, fishing, road trips, cuddling up for movies, vacations, and our dog Brody.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always tell each other the truth. Always have each other's back. Always show each other respect.

More like this: