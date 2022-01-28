Tara & Nicholas's Love Story
Our Love Story:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Couple: Tara & Nicholas Thompson from Cottage Hills
Date Met/Started Dating: October 12, 2018
Briefly Describe First Date: All I can say is that we danced and danced
Date Married: December 14, 2019
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We can have fun doing anything..but we enjoy our grandkids, fishing, road trips, cuddling up for movies, vacations, and our dog Brody.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always tell each other the truth. Always have each other's back. Always show each other respect.
More like this: