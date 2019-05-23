ALTON – Alton High School softball standout Tami Wong has cast her lot with Washington University in St. Louis, signing a letter of intent to play for the Bears starting next spring.

Wong will be playing for Washington University in the University Athletic Association, which is considered to be one of the better athletic conferences in NCAA Division-III. Wong’s decision to attend The Hilltop, one of the school’s nicknames, were varied.

“Well, I mean, I loved the coach there, it’s a real homey environment,” Wong said in an interview that followed the ceremony, “and the campus is beautiful.”

Wong plans on majoring in either biology or biochemistry, and also had offers from both Boston University and Missouri S & T in Rolla, but chose WashU for its academic excellence.

“Ultimately, Wash U had the better education,” Wong said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.