GREENFIELD — Talon Albrecht delivered a standout performance when it mattered most, scoring 22 points to propel the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers to a 59-53 victory over the Metro East Lutheran Knights in the sectional championship on Friday night, March 7, 2025, at North Greene High School.

The game marked a significant milestone for the Tigers, who had not reached this level of competition in 45 years. Albrecht, a guard known for his speed, and ball-handling, along with three-point and defensive skills, expressed his pride in leading the team in a post-game interview on Friday night.

“I have always enjoyed leading my team and being the 'guy,'" he said. "I gave a pep talk before the game knowing if we do it together, we can beat anybody in the state."

Albrecht's performance came after he helped secure the win with a strong finish, particularly at the free-throw line and three-point range. He released several shots from beyond the three-point arc that perfectly swished through the nets.

“We made a lot of free throws late in the game, which was key,” he noted.

The Tigers' victory sets them up for a showdown against Peoria Christian at 7 p.m. on Monday night, March 10, 2025, at the Jacksonville Bowl for the 1A Super Sectional Title.

The Monday night winner will advance to the state finals, a goal that Albrecht is eager to achieve.

“We did it in junior high, and it is awesome to get here," he said of advancing to state. "Hopefully, we will get one more to get to the Final Four,” he said.

As the Tigers prepare for their upcoming challenge, Albrecht's commitment to always improving his game remains evident.

“The three-point shot is the main thing I work on in the offseason," he said. "I try to get my own separation for the three-point shots. I work on all my shots overall in the off-season."

With momentum on their side, Albrecht and his Greenfield-Northwestern squad look to continue their historic run in the postseason.

