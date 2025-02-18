COLLINSVILLE — Senior Talesha Gilmore, a standout player for the Collinsville Lady Kahoks, concluded her high school basketball career on Monday night, Feb. 17, 2025, as her team faced a 54-23 defeat against Belleville East in the Class 4A Regional Semifinal. The game took place at Belleville East, marking the end of the Lady Kahoks' 2024-2025 season.

Gilmore began playing varsity in the 2021-2022 season, so she has had a long career with the Kahoks with many special moments.

Gilmore led Collinsville with nine points and recorded three blocks in the game against Belleville East, solidifying her status as the all-time leader in career blocks for the Lady Kahoks. Over her four-year career, she has set numerous records, including:

Career Rebounds: 1,113

Career Free Throws: 315

Career Blocks: 219

Blocks in a season: 68 (2023-2024)

Rebounds in a season: 312 (2021-2022)

Career Points: 1,113

Career Steals: 172

After a challenging start against the Lancers, where they fell behind 14-4 in the first quarter, the Kahoks managed to reduce the deficit to five points at one stage. However, Belleville East maintained control, leading 22-11 at halftime.

The second half saw Belleville East extend their advantage, outscoring Collinsville 18-8 in the third quarter and 14-4 in the final frame. With this victory, Belleville East advanced to the Regional Championship game against O'Fallon, who secured their spot by defeating Belleville West 65-31.

Gilmore's career performance has left a lasting impression on the program, and her contributions are expected to be recognized in future Kahok Hall of Fame ceremonies.

