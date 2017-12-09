WOOD RIVER - It is a rarity today in college sports, but East Alton-Wood River star athlete Morgan Moxey is so solid at both softball and volleyball she will play both at the next level.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Oilers' star signed this week with Wabash College as a two-sport athlete. Following her senior softball season Moxey will take her game to Mt. Carmel, Illinois, and play volleyball and softball for the Wabash Warriors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Volleyball will be a new venture in 2018 for the Warriors and pioneer Coach Mark Colvin says he is excited to have a girl as athletic as Moxey to help kick off volleyball at the school.

Wabash Valley's softball program is known as one of the top programs in the country. Coach Paul Schnarre is the winningest Coach in the nation with more than 1,300 wins and 22 conference champions.

Moxey will join former Oiler stars Haley Shewmake and Carly Campbell as part of the Warriors mix. Coach Schnarre is expected to use Moxey at first base as well as pitcher.

More like this:

Sparklight Female Athlete Of The Month: Derrick Showcases Versatility In Softball
Aug 6, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025
Sep 5, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Mo.: CM's Bella Thien Balances Athletics/Academics
Jun 20, 2025
Edwardsville's Caty Happe To Enter McKendree Sports Hall Of Fame 2025
Aug 21, 2025
Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month: Ella Kadell's Softball Talent Earns Her College Scholarship
Aug 14, 2025

 