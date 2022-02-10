PIASA - Senior basketball forward Hannah Nixon is one of the top players for Southwestern High School's girls' basketball team, possesses a strong work ethic in helping the team this season.

Nixon is also one of the team's most respected leaders, setting examples for the younger players in whatever's needed to help get things done both on and off the court.

For her efforts this season, Nixon has been named one of the school's Altonized Community Federal Credit Union female Athlete of the Month.

Nixon, who plays for head coach Darren Mosley, feels her involvement in sports in general, basketball in particular, has helped her tremendously into becoming the person she is today.

"It has shown me that having a good work ethic is important in all aspects of life," Nixon said.

Nixon thanked her parents and coaches for their support and encouragement throughout her athletic career.

"I would like to thank my mom and dad for never letting me give up and always pushing me to be better on and off the court," Nixon said. "I would also like to thank my coach, Darren Mosley, and coach Joe Durham for everything they have done this season for all the players on our team."

Nixon has been involved with basketball since an early age and enjoys the competitiveness of the game and also being around her teammates.

"I have been playing basketball since I was in first grade," Nixon said. "The thing I like most about basketball is how competitive it is and I like to be around my teammates."

Off the court, Nixon is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter and is also a freshman mentor who helps freshmen out with advice or guidance in their first year of high school. She also is a pitcher on the Birds' softball team and hopes to play both basketball and softball at Blackburn University in Carlinville. She's planning on majoring in business administration and also earning her secondary teaching certificate.

