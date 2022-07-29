ST. LOUIS – Nadja Kapetanovich, a 15-year-old Alton High School sophomore, will sing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” at World Wide Technology Raceway during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend.

Nadja will sing “God Bless America” prior to the start of NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying. Later in the evening, she will sing the National Anthem prior to the start of the USAC Silver Crown race.

Nadja is active in plays and musicals around the St. Louis area. She enjoys dance, piano, and singing, and plays on the AHS tennis team. For Kapetanovich, this is a return to WWTR’s main stage. She previously sang the National Anthem at oval track events and the NHRA Midwest Nationals at the speedway.

Nadja said she was “so excited" to sing at WWT Raceway again.

“It is always a wonderful experience,” she said. “I would like to thank my voice teacher, Alison Neace at Alton High School, and everyone at WWT, especially John Bisci.”

Nadja's mother, Jennifer Kapetanovich, said this about another major achievement for her talented daughter: “Mirsad, and I are extremely grateful to WWT Raceway for the opportunity! Nadja first sent them a video four years ago for an open audition, and they have been kind enough to invite her back numerous times.

“We are proud of Nadja’s diligent work in school and all of her activities. Recently she won the Jersey County Fair talent competition, and will be competing at the State Fair in January singing and tap dancing.”

This fall, Nadja will be showcased as a player on the Alton Redbirds girl's tennis squad with Coach Jesse Macias.

Nadja has not yet decided what avenue she will pursue in college but is looking into the possibility of a biology or zoology major and wants to continue to perform in musicals and plays even after high school.

