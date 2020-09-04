ALTON - Johnson’s Corner Restaurant at 2000 State Street has been an Alton/Irish tradition for 41 years under owner Jimmy Johnson. But like many other local restaurants and bars, the COVID-19 Pandemic has made things difficult for Johnson’s Corner.

Johnson’s well-known St. Patrick’s Day Fest, where many whether Irish or not, join in the fun of green beer and corned beef and cabbage is legendary in the region. Johnson’s Corner is also known for its pizza, which is made from scratch, its pork tenderloin sandwich, onion rings, and much more, including excellent waitresses/waiter/chef staff service.

Owner Jimmy Johnson is a brilliant man. He has kicked around with his wife and staff for several months, constructing an outside area for the restaurant. Johnson loves his entire staff, many with him for years and years. He wants the business to overcome the issues it has experienced with the COVID-19 Pandemic for them as much as himself. After the recent COVID-19 mitigation decisions for Region 4 by Illinois Gov. Pritzker, Jimmy has decided to knock down some walls in the front of the building and put on retractable garage doors to fit outside that state's seating criteria.

“We are in the process of knocking down the walls,” he said. “Jun Construction is doing the project. We have to do something or we won’t make it. We have 25 people who work for us in the best of times and that is a lot of people dependent on the business.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Jimmy commended Jun Construction for taking on the project and said Jun is a good business that always has the heart to serve the community and region.

One of the Jun workers said the initial part of the job would be done quickly with the framework and within a few weeks, the permanent garage type of doors will be in place. He said in the meantime, there will be a temporary fix for Johnson’s Corner to operate in its outside dining area.

Jimmy estimates the changes will give him 50 new seats of dining.

“We are doing as much as we can do,” he said. “We are just hoping it works. Curbside service has taken off for us. We hope our customers continue to support us and the waiters and waitresses, cooking and bar staff we have here. We really need your support right now.”

To order carryout at Johnson’s, contact (618) 465-5640. Johnson’s also has a catering segment of the business and services parties.

More like this: